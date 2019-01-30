VASARA Collection Will Have a Physical PS4 and PS Vita Release

In spring 2018, we got word that QUByte Interactive acquired rights to VASARA, a shoot-em-up originally published and developed by Visco Corporation back in 2000 for the arcade. Both VASARA 1 and 2 are still slated to release as an HD Collection in Q1/Q2 of 2019, but now QUByte Interactive is partnering with Strictly Limited Games to release a physical version for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. Note that the cover art shown above is subject to change.

The games are a crossover between science fiction and history, providing an alternate timeline set in Feudal Japan. Players will have to shoot their way through a series of warlords sent by Ieyasu Tokugawa in order to keep him from succeeding now that the ruler of Japan, Hideyoshi Hashiba, has died. One unique attribute, for a game of this genre is that your choices matter, with multiple endings available depending on your actions.

Below are the game’s main features.

Main features: Playstation TV/ Vita TV support (includes 2-Player Co-Op).

Tate Mode/ Vertical Mode support.

8 playable characters inspired by real Japanese historical figures.

Sci-Fi meets Feudal Japan in this retelling of historical battles.

Fight Robots and Samurais using traditional shooting and powerful melee attacks.

Heavily skill-based gameplay for Experts.

Easy Mode for Starters.

Branching Paths and Multiple Endings according to your characters and in-game actions.

If you’re still playing and/or collecting for your PS Vita, 2019 has even more in store. Not only is this collection coming out physically, thanks to Strictly Limited Games, but Limited Run Games will release its last few Vita titles, now that it has received more Vita carts again.