Limited Run Games has announced release dates for both the digital and physical releases of the Japanese horror visual novel, The House in Fata Morgana. Get ready to play it on either the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita soon! Though, people will have access a lot sooner with digital copies. Digital versions of the game will be $39.99 on the PlayStation Store, with the PS Vita version available on May 28, 2019 and the PlayStation 4 out on June 11, 2019. The physical editions of the game will be available for purchase exclusively on Limited Run Games‘ website on May 31, 2019 for $49.99. There will be two batches of the game. One will go live at 7 am PDT/ 10 am EDT, and the other will go live at 3 pm PDT/ 6 pm EDT.

In addition to the standard physical copies, Limited Run Games will have something special. There will also be a collector’s edition available for $84.99 for each platform. Here’s what that includes:

The game (PS4 or PS Vita)

Official soundtrack on six physical CDs

60+ page art book

18-inch x 24-inch poster

The House in Fata Morgana takes place in a cursed mansion, with the game spanning over a millennium. Its themes are tragedy, human nature, and insanity. The main character wakes up with amnesia and meets a maid who resides in the mansion. The protagonist and the maid will then need to revisit the cursed mansion during different time periods in order to discover what happened to its previous inhabitants and attempt to piece together the protagonist’s lost memories.

Limited Run Games detailed exactly what comes with the physical release of the game on either platform on the PlayStation Blog.

The House in Fata Morgana: the main storyline.

the main storyline. A Requiem for Innocence: a prequel shedding light on the origins of Fata Morgana’s terrible curse.

a prequel shedding light on the origins of Fata Morgana’s terrible curse. Reincarnation: a sequel featuring the central cast members reincarnated in the present day.

a sequel featuring the central cast members reincarnated in the present day. Other additional short stories!

Will you be ordering a physical copy of The House in Fata Morgana for the PlayStation 4 or Vita? Would you like to see Limited Run Games localize more titles from Japan? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]