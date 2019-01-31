Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special Is Getting an Over the Top Limited Run Games Release



The PlayStation 4 version of Game Tengoku, the wacky, colorful, self-aware cult-classic, is getting a gorgeous physical release. Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special will see a very limited release via Limited Run Games. If you want to get your hands on this piece of Japanese arcade history, orders will be going live on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10 am PST, and again at 6 am PST.

Two editions will be offered. The standard edition will come with a physical copy of Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special in a beautiful case, and a special DLC disc containing bonus characters and respective voice packs. This will set you back $39.99.

The $99.99 “Paradise Box” will be the holy grail for collectors and for Game Tengoku fans. It will come with its own exclusive ship and an array of physical and digital bonuses. Here’s everything included:

Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PS4)

Reproduction Saturn case with insert

4x DLC on disc (Clarice, Homura Banto, Voice pack + Tatsujin)

Memorial Works (128 page art book)

2 soundtrack CDs

Original anime DVD (English subtitles)

21 reproduction Jaleco game flyers

This is one shoot ’em up that you won’t want to miss. The self-aware humor, hilarious characters, and constant fourth-wall breaking will have you smiling from ear-to-ear, and there are so many unlockables and extras for you completionists out there. Check it out, and let us know if you manage to snag an order before they’re all gone!