Wild Parody Shooter Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special Has a Release Date

In 1995, developer Jaleco brought Game Tengoku to arcades, and the Sega Saturn two years later. While the arcade version appeared in North America, the console version never did. Now, an updated version of that Saturn port, called Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special is coming to modern platforms, and very soon at that. Publisher Degica Games has announced a release date for the classic parody shoot ’em up, which is November 30, 2018.

Game Tengoku is all about poking fun at Japanese culture, including karaoke, video games, anime, and more. There’s also this whole thing about pigs, so expect that too. Here’s a list of key features from Degica Games:

6 stupendous ships (robots, schoolgirls, ace pilots, pigs?!)

8 parody-fueled stages (JRPGs, driving games, karaoke and more)

Multiple soundtracks, display modes and other extras

Online leaderboards, time attack modes and eggplants galore

A nostalgia-packed data library of Jaleco history

Did we mention bomb-wielding pigs?

A physical release is also on the way, thanks to a partnership with Limited Run Games. This is called the Paradise Box Edition, and it comes with the following goods: