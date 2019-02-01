Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Has a Boss Enjoying a Blood Bath

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the upcoming spiritual successor to the 2D Castlevania games, has been in development for quite some time. After successfully reaching over $5.5 million from Kickstarter backers in June of 2015, its development was in motion and is shaping up to be great. Now, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) revealed Ritual of the Night’s rating, giving us a slight indication as to what we’ll see in the game. It seems like things will get bloody!

Per the ESRB rating, Ritual of the Night received a T for Teen, meaning it’s intended for audiences 13 and up. Typically, when a game receives an ESRB rating, it means it’s nearing release. For this game, it has been a long time coming. With several push-backs and delays, the community was wondering if it would ever come out. Currently, Ritual of the Night has a 2019 release year, so hopefully that sticks.

In terms of the games’s ESRB rating, there isn’t anything too wild or outlandish that appears. The main factors are blood, partial nudity, and violence, which is par for the course for this kind of game. To get more into the nitty gritty, it looks like you’ll be using various weapons to battle fantastic beasts in melee-style combat. In addition to that, there is a specific boss that emerges from a bathtub of blood. Yikes! Various violent imagery can be found throughout, like impaled corpses and the usual Metroidvania action you’re used to seeing.

While the game’s rating isn’t surprising, it is a great sign that it received one. Let’s hope 2019 is the year for this game, because it’s shaping up to be a banger.

Are you surprised by Ritual of the Night’s ESRB rating? Do you think it will release this year? Let us know!

[Source: ESRB]