Budget Cuts Will Let You Fight for Your Job on PSVR

Developed and published by Neat Corporation, Budget Cuts is a VR stealth game that will be making its way onto PlayStation VR. Currently exclusive to Vive and Oculus Rift, Neat Corporation is working on a PSVR version with even more platforms in mind after that.

This news arrived as the developer responded to a fan’s question on Twitter.

right now we are working on a PSVR version of budget cuts – quest will require even more of a performance optimization but we will look into it once we are “done” with PSVR! — Neat Corporation (@NeatCorp) January 30, 2019

Budget Cuts will hit way too close to home for some. The premise is that you’re an employee at a huge company, TransCorp, whose job is to stamp and file papers. It’s a monotonous task, but things pick up when you realize your job is in danger as cost-cutting robots, emphasis on the cutting part, infiltrate the building. Fend off foes through stealth, strategic scissor throwing, and much more during close combat.

Alongside the ranks of Job Simulator, Budget Cuts seems to be another unique and critically acclaimed take on office culture. This game originally released on June 14, 2018. It’s unclear how long it will take for Neat Corporation to finish porting the title to PSVR, but we will update you as soon as a release date or window is available.

