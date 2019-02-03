Report: Free-to-Play Titanfall Battle Royale Game, Apex Legends, Will Release Tomorrow

Rumors have been swirling online this weekend that Respawn Entertainment has secretly invited some streamers and YouTubers to check out its free-to-play hero battle royale game, Apex Legends. The game is set in the Titanfall universe, and will reportedly be announced and launched on Monday, February 4, 2019. That’s right. It’ll supposedly be released tomorrow.

We’ve been hearing about multiple Respawn projects being in the works for a while now and several known journalists have since corroborated reports about Apex Legends. According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, he was tipped off about the game last month, and was told that it “plays like Titanfall mixed with Overwatch and Blackout from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

Esports insider, Rod Breslau, added on Twitter that Apex Legends‘ microtransactions will also be similar to Overwatch, and will feature loot boxes for cosmetics and other in-game items.

“Apex Legends will feature classes/heroes with unique abilities, maximum of 60 players per server, maximum of three players per team (trios) to compliment each other,” Breslau continued. “No titans. Just as Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends will run on a modified version of Valve’s Source engine.”

If reports are true, and it seems they are, Apex Legends will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A recent trademark application by EA also confirms some of the information above.

As far as Titanfall 3 is concerned, Schreier has revealed that he first heard about the game back in 2017, and was told that it was already in development. His sources claimed that Respawn intended to release the third installment by the end of 2018.

It’s unclear at the moment if that game turned into Apex Legends or not. It’s quite possible that this is just a spin-off that Respawn plans to release while it continues working on Titanfall 3.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Rod Breslau (Twitter), Kotaku]