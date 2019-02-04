Devs ‘Reconsider Everything’ About Senran Kagura 7EVEN, Due to Sexual Content Regulations

Just two months ago, Senran Kagura Producer Kenichiro Takaki tempered fans’ expectations when it came to landing on a release date for Senran Kagura 7EVEN. Development was taking a while due to “recent worldwide regulations,” i.e sexual content regulations. Now things have gotten to the point where Takaki has to “reconsider everything about the game,” because “the original idea [the team] had imagined [for Senran Kagura 7EVEN] would be impossible to release.”

It’s unclear if these changes would be removing certain modes and interactions with the characters, outfit changes, or something far more substantial. This choice stems directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s recent push for strengthening its regulations regarding sexual content. We’ve seen this happen with titles like Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal‘s intimacy mode, Omega Labyrinth Z, and Nekopara Vol. 1.

Those who are against changing and removing in-game sexual content may now look at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the main culprit of censorship. The company’s stance has led to paranoia and rumors among fans who are worried their favorite titles that happen to have sexual content will appear differently on the PlayStation 4. In some circles, it has led to bitter feelings and harsh criticism.

However, as Takaki pointed out himself, these regulations are not limited to PlayStation. When asked if regulations would cause the team to shift the series to mainly PC, Takai stated, “It is not impossible. [But] considering the genre and its niche nature, it would be tough to make the game only for PC.”

At the time of writing, Senran Kagura 7EVEN does not have a release window, but should still be released in Japan for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Inside Games via Gematsu]