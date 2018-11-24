PSLS  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Atlus Addresses Catherine: Full Body Censorship Concerns in Light of Sony’s Policies

November 24, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

catherine full body censorship

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s censorship policies were recently thrust into the limelight after the company banned the Western release of Omega Labyrinth Z, forced the removal of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal‘s Intimacy Mode, and reportedly had several Japanese releases – including Nekopara Vol. 1 – censored. Although a censorship policy isn’t explicitly stated anywhere, it’s evident that Sony has been tightening the reins, leaving fans to wonder how these policies will impact upcoming releases.

One such game that fans have been concerned about is Catherine: Full Body. Over on Twitter, Atlus’ Studio Zero is being continuously quizzed by fans, prompting the studio to respond. According to a translation by Gematsu, the developer was asked if the scenes in the trailers will be covered by mysterious lights, and if white lights will shine over ecchi scenes.

“There are no mysterious lights in Catherine: Full Body (we went as far as we could go without the light shining),” said Studio Zero. “To everyone worried about that, we love you (we received about ten more of the same question).”

Catherine: Full Body will release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan. A Western release is also in the works but has yet to be dated.

[Source: Gematsu]

