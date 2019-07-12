From August 17, 2019 to September 1st, Atlus USA will host an art exhibit for two of its upcoming titles, Catherine: Full Body and Persona 5 Royal. Titled Atlus Art Exhibit 2019: Persona 5 Royal & Catherine: Full Body, the art showcase will be held in Los Angeles, California at the famous Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra. Character design artist Shigenori Soejima is scheduled to attend the art exhibit’s premiere event on August 17th.

The exhibit is set to feature a host of art pieces, all from Shigenori Soejima and the Atlus Art Unit. According to a press release, the art featured in the showcase will include works from Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, and Catherine: Full Body. In addition to works from Soejima, the showcase will also exhibit tribute art from a number of fan artists. Each piece of fan art was designed for the LA show, sourced by Gallery Nucleus, and reviewed by the Atlus Art Unit. Those who attend the exhibit will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive pieces of Atlus merchandise directly from Gallery Nucleus.

The showcase’s premiere event is scheduled to begin August 17th at 1:00pm PST and conclude at 7:00pm that evening. While in attendance, Soejima will sign autographs and appear on a panel. Specifics about the panel itself have not yet been revealed by Atlus. Pre-registration will begin in a few weeks on August 2nd. Sign ups are slated to go live on Eventbrite.com, though ticket prices and other relevant information isn’t currently listed on the website.

Atlus Art Exhibit 2019: Persona 5 Royal & Catherine: Full Body seems the perfect way to usher in the two games’ impending North American release. Catherine: Full Body launched for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita earlier this year in Japan. North American and European launches are slated for the PlayStation 4 on September 3, 2019. Meanwhile, Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced edition of the original Persona 5, will launch in Japan on October 31st of this year. It won’t come West until 2020 at a still unspecified date.

[Source: Atlus USA via Twinfinite]