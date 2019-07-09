Persona fans keep hitting the jackpot when it comes to good merchandise for the franchise. As of late, many of the Persona-related collectible items have been dolls and figurines. Now, those who adore the Atlus JRPG series can invest in something a little different–two new art books. Both will feature artwork from artist Shigenori Soejima, who’s provided work for Persona, Catherine, and other games. The two books, Shigenori Soejima: Art Works and Shigenori Soejima & P-Studio Art Unit: Art Works 2, are currently available to preorder and will be released later this year on October 29, 2019.

They are paperback art books, both currently priced at $30.79. Shigenori Soejima: Art Works is filled with the artist’s “best work” from Persona 3 and Persona 4. It will include Soejima’s art from other projects, too, such as works from Stella Deus and Momoiro Taisen Pairon. In addition, this 160-page collection will include an exclusive interview with Soejima.

The other book, Shigenori Soejima & P-Studio Art Unit: Art Works 2, is a bit different. It will include illustrations from Catherine, Persona 5, and other spin-off titles in the Persona series. This art book will be a little lengthier than the other too, as its page counts tops off at page 208. Like the other book, interviews will feature in it, as well. Soejima and members of the creative team at P-Studio Art Unit will have taken part in said interviews.

The next few months are going to be huge for Persona, and not just because of the two upcoming art book releases. For instance, Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced edition of Persona 5, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31st. At present, its Western release lacks an official date, but it is expected to release sometime in 2020. Persona 5 Scramble, a title from Omega Force, also recently received an announcement. At the time of writing, it, too, lacks a release date.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.