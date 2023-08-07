Persona 5 Tactica Details Yoshiki’s Kingdom & Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack

Atlus unveiled more information about their upcoming strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactica over the weekend, detailing some more character news for the game set to release on November 17, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What new Persona 5 Tactica details are there?

Among the news released over the weekend, Atlus detailed the second chapter found in the upcoming strategy game, Yoshiki’s Kingdom. This chapter will see players disguise themselves as citizens of a kingdom reminiscent of mid-1800s Japan and face off against Yoshiki, a mysterious and dangerous ruler who presents herself as a loving leader.

Alongside the reveal of Yoshiki’s Kingdom, new character information for four characters were detailed, including a deeper dive into Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, and Haru Okumura.

Those character backgrounds are as follows:

Yusuke Kitagawa (VA = Matthew Mercer)

A second-year art student from Kosei High School, well known for his artwork. Although his trusted mentor used to take advantage of those skills, once Yusuke met the Phantom Thieves, he finds the strength to stand up to his mentor. In the process he awakens to his Persona and joins the Phantom Thieves. Although his good looks often draw the attention of others, because of his artistic inclinations, his behavior is eccentric enough to be off-putting to some people. His Persona is Goemon. Makoto Niijima (VA = Cherami Leigh)

A third-year student and the class president of Shujin Academy. Influenced by her strict sister, she always felt she had to be a responsible student. She used to be a floormat to the staff at her school, but after breaking out of her shell, she awakens her Persona and joins the Phantom Thieves. She assumes the role of the reliable, older sister in the group, and is a physical brawler who uses her fists to fight in battle, which can make her scary sometimes. Her Persona is Johanna. Futaba Sakura (VA = Erica Lindbeck)

A genius hacker who, at one point, grabbed the attention of the world. She initially lived a life of recluse, as adults around her made her believe she caused her own mother’s death. Although she initially struggled with social interactions and talking to people face-to-face, by regaining her true memories, she awakens her Persona. In the Phantom Thieves, she provides a navigator role, supporting her teammates from the sidelines. Her Persona is Necronomicon. Haru Okumura (VA = Xanthe Huynh)

The daughter of the CEO of Okumura Foods, a large fast-food chain. At one point, she was forced into an arranged marriage agreement from her father, and she wasn’t free to live as she chose. After awakening to her Persona, she finds the courage to stand up to her father. In the process, she loses him, but continues the fight after overcoming her grief. Although she is gentle and well-mannered, she’s can also be a bit scary at times. Her Persona is Milady.

New gameplay mechanics, DLC also detailed

Atlus also detailed some new information about gameplay mechanics as well as the DLC set to arrive in the game in the future. Players will be able to swap between three active party members and can also use high ground to strike down enemies to gain extra turns and deal out extra damage to enemies. Persona 5 Tactica will also feature five different difficulty settings, ranging from the easiest “Safety” mode to the most challenging “Risky” mode.

As far as DLC goes, Persona 5 Tactica will introduce Persona characters Goro Akechi and Kasuma Yoshizawa in the “Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack.” The DLC will task players with uncovering the truth behind the artist Guernica.