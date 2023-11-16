Unicorn Overlord Details Include New Information on Characters, Gameplay

Atlus and Vanillaware shared some new details about their upcoming tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord on Thursday, previewing some of the game’s characters, world, gameplay, and more ahead of its release on March 8, 2024 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Unicorn Overlord will take place in the Empire of Zenoira, an empire that once ruled most of the world, and consists of five nations — the Kingdoms of Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias, and Albion — under the fist of the Zenoiran Empire.

The five nations will each feature their own distinct elements, with some compromised mostly of desert, forest, or other unique environments.

Players will be able to explore at will, character information revealed

When it comes to exploration, Atlus says that players will be able to “explore the vast overworld at your leisure,” with players able to encounter a variety of quests and events in the process. These include things like doing battle stages, liberating towns, rebuilding them, or even going out to collect items for people.

Alongside news of the game’s overworld, Atlus also detailed six of the characters that will appear in the game, including:

Travis (Protagonist’s Ally)

A spy who works for the Cornian Liberation Army. He’s been in this clandestine line of work for years, but when the Liberation Army is formed, he joins the combat troops under Alain’s command.

Yahna (Protagonist’s Ally)

A member of the knights of the old kingdom of Cornia. Knighted early in his career, he has been praised for his intelligence and bravery since he was a squire. He has used his talents to lay the groundwork for the Liberation Army has Josef’s right-hand man.

Clive (Protagonist’s Ally)

A member of the knights of the old kingdom of Cornia. Knighted early in his career, he has been praised for his intelligence and bravery since he was a squire. He has used his talents to lay the groundwork for the Liberation Army as Josef’s right-hand man.

Chloe (Protagonist’s Ally)

Daughter of a friend of Josef. When she joined the Liberation Army, she became Josef’s apprentice and studied martial arts and academics. While she maintains a courteous attitude toward Alain as her prince, she also counts herself as one of his good friends.

Hodrick (Protagonist’s Ally)

Former knight of Cornia. Trusted by Queen Ilenia, he served as her personal guard. During the rebellion, he fought alongside Ilenia, but ultimately he was defeated and captured by Valmore.

Melisandre (Protagonist’s Ally)

The head of House Meillet, a distinguished Cornian clan. Losing her parents and older brother to illness early in life, she was raised and trained by her aunt and uncle as the heir to the Meillet family.