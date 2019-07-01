For Persona 5 fans looking to add another figurine to their collection, Azone has something unique in store for you. Japanese manufacturer Azone currently has preorders open for a Joker doll from its Asterisk Collection Series. It’s a beautiful doll, which perfectly captures the Phantom Thief’s signature style.

Preorders are live at retailers, such as AmiAmi where the doll costs 14,800 yen (roughly $137 USD). Per usual, AmiAmi has a preorder limit in place of three figures per household. The expected shipping date is scheduled for some time in November 2019.

This Joker doll is a 1/6 scale figure that stands approximately 27cm tall. In the packaging, buyers should expect to receive the main doll, Joker’s Phantom Thief outfit set, a removable mask, a pair of boots, and four types of red hand parts. For a closer look at the figure, check out the image gallery featured below:

Fans Can Add a Stylish Persona 5 Joker Doll to Their Collection Very Soon

If the adorable doll isn’t your cup of tea, but Persona 5 collectibles still sound enticing, then no worries. There are a number of other options out in the wild. For one, The Good Smile Company will soon launch a Nendroid figurine of Yusuke Kitagawa. In fact, preorders are still open for the figure, which will begin shipping this August. And, of course, there are the Persona 5 POP! Vinyl Figures, which sees the likes of Joker, Morgana, Skull, and Panther immortalized.

Fans of the beloved franchise have even more to look forward to during the months ahead. Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced version of the main game, will hit Japanese stores for the PlayStation 4 on October 31st. The title will launch for Western audiences on an unspecified date in 2020. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is also on the way. Unlike previous entries in the series, the experience will present players with an action-RPG developed by Omega Force, the team behind Dynasty Warriors.

