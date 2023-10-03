Persona 5 Tactica Trailer Features Joker’s Closest Allies

Atlus has released a new Persona 5 Tactica trailer that puts the spotlight on the rest of Joker’s iconic allies and friends.

Which characters are detailed in the new Persona 5 Tactica trailer?

The main party members of Persona 5 are shown off and detailed in the new trailer, including Ryuji Sakamoto, Ann Takamaki, Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, and Haru Okumura. Each of their Personas and various abilities are delved into, as well as their designs in Persona 5 Tactica’s chibi style.

You can take a look at the new Persona 5 Tactica trailer below:

“After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression,” reads the game‘s story synopsis. “Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure!”

Persona 5 Tactica will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.