Persona 3 Reload PS4, PS5 Special Editions Revealed

Atlus revealed various Persona 3 Reload editions for the PS4 and PS5 alongside announcing the game’s February 2024 release date. The company also confirmed that Persona 3 Reload will be a full-priced product, with the base version priced at $70.

Persona 3 Reload PS4, PS5 Digital Deluxe and Aigis Edition contents

Persona 3 Reload will release physically and digitally, with both standard versions priced at $70. The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 and come with the following:

Base game

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

The $99.99 Digital Premium Edition includes:

Base game

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

DLC Pack containing: Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High Costume Set Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1 Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2 Persona 4 Golden Persona Set Persona 5 Royal BGM Set Persona 4 Golden BGM Set



The collector’s edition is called the Aigis Edition. A price for it has not been revealed but the contents include:

Base game

Collector’s box

Art book

Two-disc soundtrack CD

Aigis figure

DLC pack (outlined above)

Those who pre-order any version of Persona 3 Reload will receive the Persona 4 Background Music Set, which contains six additional tracks.