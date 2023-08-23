Persona 3 Reload PS4, PS5

Persona 3 Reload PS4, PS5 Special Editions Revealed

By Zarmena Khan

Atlus revealed various Persona 3 Reload editions for the PS4 and PS5 alongside announcing the game’s February 2024 release date. The company also confirmed that Persona 3 Reload will be a full-priced product, with the base version priced at $70.

Persona 3 Reload PS4, PS5 Digital Deluxe and Aigis Edition contents

Persona 3 Reload will release physically and digitally, with both standard versions priced at $70. The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 and come with the following:

  • Base game
  • Digital art book
  • Digital soundtrack

The $99.99 Digital Premium Edition includes:

  • Base game
  • Digital art book
  • Digital soundtrack
  • DLC Pack containing:
    • Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High Costume Set
    • Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set
    • Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set
    • Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1
    • Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2
    • Persona 4 Golden Persona Set
    • Persona 5 Royal BGM Set
    • Persona 4 Golden BGM Set

The collector’s edition is called the Aigis Edition. A price for it has not been revealed but the contents include:

  • Base game
  • Collector’s box
  • Art book
  • Two-disc soundtrack CD
  • Aigis figure
  • DLC pack (outlined above)

Those who pre-order any version of Persona 3 Reload will receive the Persona 4 Background Music Set, which contains six additional tracks.

