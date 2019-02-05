Saluting the Best PS3 and PS Vita PlayStation Plus Games

It’s a sad time for PlayStation Plus subscribers. February 2019 marks the last time we’ll get free PS Vita and PS3 games with our subscriptions. It’s not a surprise, as Sony made this announcement around a year ago, but seeing the older generation games go is tough. As next-gen development ramps up, it makes sense that Sony will want to transition towards that and move their focus away from PS3 and PS Vita. But that doesn’t mean we can’t remember the good times.

PS Plus really changed the landscape of gaming, with many platforms now having their own version of the subscription service. Most notably, Games with Gold on Xbox platforms offers a similar service, giving players Xbox One and Xbox 360 games each month.

As such, it’s a great time to reflect on some of the best last-generation games given away with PS Plus. The subscription service started with PS3 and PS Vita games. There were some fantastic games given away, especially when the service first rolled out. If you’ve been a subscriber from the start and been diligent about claiming games, you probably have a massive library of them. The PS4 games given away have been incredible too, but looking back on PS3 and PS Vita titles is sort of bittersweet and it really goes to show how much value the subscription service has had over the years.

In this list, we will be looking at some of the best PS3 and PS Vita games given away with PS Plus. Keep in mind, this isn’t the be-all end-all list, but more of an acknowledgement of some of the fantastic titles that were available with the service.

Here are some of the best PS3 and PS Vita games offered for free with PS Plus. Please enjoy and let us know what you think!

It’ll be interesting to see how the service evolves with the departure of last-gen games. Perhaps the quality of titles will go up, to make up for the loss of games. Maybe we’ll start seeing more PSVR titles or other noteworthy features, like the increase of cloud service storage. February 2019’s PS Plus games were looking pretty good.

Whatever happens, the PS3 and PS Vita had a good run, with an incredible breadth of games available through PS Plus.