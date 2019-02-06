Trials Rising’s Expansion Pass Takes the Stunts to Even More Corners of the World

With only a few precious weeks before Trials Rising launches, Ubisoft has lifted the lid on some of the post-launch content coming to its extreme biking game. Among some pretty unique customization items, you’ll also get access to over 55 new tracks that will take you to different parts of the world. From the tropical jungles of South America to the desert highways of Route 66, the Trials Rising Expansion Pass makes this world tour even crazier.

Ubisoft even released a video showing a sneak peek of the new content in action:

Here’s everything included in the Trials Rising Expansion Pass:

Trials Rising Sixty-Six – Expansion I: Cruise and crash along Route 66 to experience the splendor that is the Land of Opportunity with new tracks and new Contracts. Taking inspiration from one of America’s favorite pastimes, football, this DLC includes items such as a football helmet, shirt, pants and cleats so players can cross the finish line in a sporty fashion.

Trials Rising Crash and Sunburn – Expansion II: Go below the equator to see the wonders of the Southern Hemisphere. Ride your way through the epic jungle-covered mountains of Peru to the icy region of Antarctica with two new bikes that introduce new gameplay possibilities, challenges and an explorer-themed outfit.

Stuntman Rider Pack: Defy the laws of gravity and fly through rings of fire with the Stuntman Rider Pack, where players can don the flashy Stuntman costume and ride the engraved retro bike to show everyone that no obstacle is too tough.

Samurai Pack: Slash through the tracks with the spirits of ancient samurai to guide you, with customization items that will allow players to stand out even more on the tracks.

There’s even more planned for Trials Rising, however. Similar to many online games, four different “Seasons” will be coming to the game. Each Season will bring its own challenges, prizes, and even limited-time events! Weekly challenges are also in the pipeline, as well.

Trials Rising will release on February 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Be sure to check out hands-on preview of the newest entry in the Trials series.