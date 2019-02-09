Battlefield V Devs Attempting to Improve Communication With Players Via Monthly Surveys

Battlefield V has sold over seven million units but for its publisher, Electronic Arts, the game missed sales expectations and paled in comparison to rivals like Call of Duty. A staggered launch and delay in releasing content certainly didn’t help matters – something EA recently acknowledged in its earnings call.

In an effort to improve communication and dialogue with the Battlefield V community, developer DICE has announced that it’ll be holding monthly surveys so players don’t feel like they’re “just talking to a wall.”

“These surveys allow us to track how well we are doing, as well as give us valuable insight into what you’re thinking,” the studio wrote on Reddit. “We know that as the game adapts and changes over time, so does the community. This is one way we can ensure we’re moving with you, and not playing catch up.”

The first survey, which is already live, asks players how likely they are to recommend the game to their friends and what changes DICE can make for players to rate it highly.

For its part, EA told investors that it failed to build momentum for Battlefield V and that its launch campaign “didn’t resonate as strongly as we would’ve liked it to with players.”

“We were never truly able to catch up,” added Chief Executive Officer and Director, Andrew Wilson. “And as our competitors continued to build momentum, whether that was Fortnite or Red Dead Redemption 2 or Call of Duty, we continued to kind of stall from where we needed to be.”

[Source: Reddit via MP1st, Thomson Reuters]