World War Z Joins Days Gone With an April Release Date

Published by Focus Home Interactive and developed by Saber Interactive, World War Z is officially set to launch on April 16, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is a co-op shooter that consists of six different classes, each with its own unique equipment kits and abilities. Also, expect zombies.

Recently, we were given a look at World War Z‘s chaotic Players vs Players vs Zombies (PvPvZ) mode, something that’s meant to set it apart from other games in its genre. Additionally, we know that World War Z will launch with five multiplayer modes at launch, including Scavenge Raid, Vaccine Hunt, Swarm Death Match, Swarm Domination, and King of the Hill. This will allow you to play with up to three friends as you take down zombies around the world including New York, Moscow, and Jerusalem.

If you preorder the game, you’ll get the “Lobo Weapon Pack” add-on, which features golden skins for the ARK-103 assault rifle, Keris V10 SMG, and 1911 Protector weapons. Additionally, you’ll get the Lobo melee weapon, “a dual-bladed spade perfect for making mincemeat of the undead.”

With Days Gone scheduled to launch just ten days later, there will be no shortage of new zombie related experiences on the PlayStation 4.

World War Z will release on April 16, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be picking it up? Watch your back in the comments below.

[Source: Gematsu]