Get Your Fan Theories Ready, Because Deltarune Is Coming to the PS4

In fall 2018, Undertale creator Toby Fox dropped Chapter 1 of Deltarune for free on PCs, leaving many to wonder if it would ever make an appearance on consoles. At the time of release, Fox expressed his skepticism regarding the “if” and “when” of a console port. But following yesterday’s announcement that Deltarune Chapter 1 would be ported to Nintendo Switch, the official Undertale Twitter account confirmed a PlayStation 4 port is in the works.

(By the way, a PS4 port is on its way, too…!) — UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE (@UnderTale) February 13, 2019

Like its PC and upcoming Nintendo Switch release, you can expect Deltarune Chapter 1 to be free. Those who played Undertale will feel at home with the gameplay and enjoy all the callbacks and connections, regarding the characters and world. However, it is not necessary to have played Undertale to understand and enjoy Deltarune. After all, it’s a standalone experience, despite all the fan theories surrounding the game.

It took Fox years to make this portion of the game, but he plans to form a team to help see Deltarune through to completion. At the time of writing, there’s no word on when the rest of Deltarune will release or when this PlayStation 4 port of Chapter 1 will arrive.

Will you be downloading Deltarune Chapter 1 when it arrives on the PlayStation 4? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Twitter via Push Square]