God of War Takes Home 9 Awards at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2019, Including Game of the Year

D.I.C.E. hosted its 22nd annual awards ceremony last night, celebrating gaming’s biggest triumphs in 2018. During the show, however, no title triumphed quite as much as Santa Monica Studio’s God of War. With 12 nominations to its name, Kratos’ latest adventure took home an impressive nine trophies, one of which it received for Game of the Year. The title also earned awards for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Character, Story for Kratos, and several others.

Apart from God of War, Celeste was the only other game to receive more than one award. The acclaimed indie platformer took home trophies for both categories in which it garnered nominations–Outstanding Achievement for Independent Game and Action Game of the Year.

To see the full list of nominations and recipients, check out the list below. All winners are in bold.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

Gris

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Gris

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

Lego DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Soulcalibur VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption II

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

This isn’t God of War’s first time winning big at an awards show. It was awarded the top prize during The Game Awards 2018, as well. The GDC Awards 2019 are roughly a month away, and God of War, along with Marvel’s Spider-Man, has six nominations to its name. We’ll see how both titles fare on March 20th.

[Source: Polygon]