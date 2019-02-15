Even King of Fighters is Getting in on That Limited Run Action

February 22, 2019 is a big day for fighting game fans, especially fighting game fans who are into stuff that isn’t the latest AAA release. Not only is Limited Run Games going to release a physical edition of Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai, but on the same day a super red carpet release of The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match is also releasing. This version will come in both a regular physical release, as well as a more souped-up special edition.

The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match also receives a limited Collector’s Edition, available at 10am and 6pm EST next Friday, 2/22. This CE features art cards, a reversible poster, and NEOGEO-style game manual all in a functional, custom Shockbox made-to-spec by @Fangamer! pic.twitter.com/K7je8dxTLn — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) February 14, 2019

The standard edition of The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match will release for both the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita. Each version includes reversible cover art, and if this follows the usual Limited Run Games protocol, you can order two copies of either cover displaying if you’re a “keep it in the shrink wrap” collector.

Speaking of collector’s a limited Collector’s Edition is the marquee item, and will be an extra limited sale in the usual Limited Run Games style, with two separate sale periods starting at 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM EST. This version of the game will come in a “made-to-spec” Shockbox from Fangamer, and it will contain art carts, a reversible poster, and a game manual meant to look like an old NEOGEO manual.

The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match has already been available on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita for some time, as you may expect from a popular game in the SNK library. This title is the last of the “Orochi Saga” games, and one of the most popular iterations of The King of Fighters ever.