Sci-Fi Shooter, PlanetSide Arena, Coming to the PS4 This Summer

Daybreak Game Company has announced that its sci-fi arena shooter set in the PlanetSide universe, PlanetSide Arena, will release on the PlayStation 4. As a result, the game’s PC-only release has been delayed in favor of a simultaneous launch in summer 2019.

PlanetSide Arena recently underwent a closed beta. Daybreak said that the tests were crucial in shaping the game and after deliberating, the development team decided to revise its launch plans.

“We’ve always envisioned PlanetSide Arena as a way for players to experience the epic gameplay of the PlanetSide universe, through fast-paced, combined arms combat and massive-scale multiplayer modes,” wrote the studio. “We believe that delivering the most polished version of PlanetSide Arena that meets these expectations, on both platforms, outweighs any other consideration. We’re committed to continuing and expanding our beta testing program as we ramp up for our multi-platform launch this summer and will share more details soon.”

PlanetSide Arena was set to launch with two modes: Massive Clash and Battle Royale. Some fans believe that Apex Legends‘ surprise release and popularity may have contributed to the delay. Considering the similarities between both titles, this speculation doesn’t seem too far off the mark.

Here’s how Daybreak describes both modes:

Massive Clash This intense large-scale arena pits two sides battling it out for dominance. Choose your side and prepare for a full-on assault in this massive 250 vs 250 battle. Battle Royale Play solos or teams in this jetpack-fueled last mercenary standing sci-fi royal rumble. Customize your loadout, drop into the Arena, loot, and survive.

At the moment, we don’t know if Daybreak’s plans for launch content remain unchanged or not.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: PlanetSide Arena]