Preorder the Fancy PlayStation: Loading Times Watch While You Still Can

The online retailer, Merchoid, has some pretty interesting stuff for sale, especially in the video game category. Since we’re partial to PlayStation gear, we wanted to highlight one of the more intriguing items available, the PlayStation: Loading Times Watch. It’s not technically out yet, but the site still has preorders available at this time.

Molded after the original PlayStation, the digital PlayStation watch has that old school look, with the iconic gray color scheme and the time being displayed on top of the disc tray. The tiny replica is arguably cuter than the PlayStation Classic, which launched late last year to lukewarm reception, recently discounted quite a bit.

As for the PlayStation: Loading Times Watch, it’s going to run you $25.99 and it includes shipping.

The description reads:

A stylish accessory for old-school gamers, this PlayStation watch is ideal for anyone who loved this classic games console. This silicon watch is shaped like the original PlayStation and has a backlit illuminated display to tell the time. You can use the buttons on the PlayStation to set and display the time. Silicone wristwatch

Shape and design of the original PlayStation

Backlit illuminated display

Officially licensed PlayStation product

The nice thing is that the watch is officially licensed by PlayStation, so you don’t need to worry about it being a knock off. It’s expected to ship sometime in May 2019, so let’s hope that window sticks.

Is the PlayStation: Loading Times Watch for you? Think it’s worth $25.99? You better get your preorder in quick if you want to get your hand (or wrist) on one. Let us know!

[Source: Merchoid]Gear