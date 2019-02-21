KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Has Been Delayed

Late in 2018, we reported on the announcement of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! coming to PS4 and PS Vita in 2019. The visual novel series from 5bp is being adapted to a first-person dungeon crawling RPG and was supposed to launch in March of this year in Japan. Sadly, Entergram has delayed the upcoming KonoSuba game by a few months.

In a statement from Entergram, it addressed the delay. (Gematsu offered an explanation):

Due to circumstances in production, the decision was made to delay the release of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive software KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! as indicated below. We offer our sincerest apologies to the fans we inconvenienced who have been looking forward to this product.

It looks like the game has been pushed to June 27, 2019 and is scheduled for a Japanese release at this time. There’s no word on it coming stateside yet. Game development is tough and it’s understandable that unforeseen issues can arise.

The “web novel” has gained popularity since its origins in 2012 and eventually adopted into manga and anime form.

Were you looking forward to KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!? It’s always good to get more PS Vita games, so let us know if you were planning on picking this one up!

[Source: Gematsu]