KonoSuba is Coming to PS4 and Vita

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is getting a new video game adaptation, this time a bit more interactive than the last. The first KonoSuba game was a visual novel from 5pb. This one, as revealed in a new teaser trailer from publisher Entergram, is a first-person dungeon-crawling RPG.

While neither a title nor a release date was announced for this game, what was announced was a new original song accompanying it. It’s called “Stand Up!” and is performed by pop singer and voice actress Machico. A teaser website was also launched, which you can check out right here.

If you’ve never heard of it, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is a transmedia property that has risen in popularity since its origins as a 2012 “web novel” series written by Natsume Akatsuki (her pseudonym at the time being Jitakukeibihei). It would eventually become a light novel series, then get adapted into manga and anime form. Both the light novels, manga, and anime are available in English (the latter via Crunchyroll), and a third season of the anime is on the way. In the series, Kazuma Sato, a NEET (Japanese shut-in of sorts), dies in a pretty embarrassing way, but then he meets a goddess who reincarnates him in a RPG-like world. The two form a party of adventurers, and set off on a journey to fight the Demon King.

[Source: Gematsu]