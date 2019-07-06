Aksys Games announced at the Anime Expo 2019 that it’ll be bringing the second installment in the Spirit Hunter series, NG, to the West this October for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first entry, Death Mark, released in the West last year.

NG is billed as the “companion” story to Death Mark that tells the story of a young man who is on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth behind his sister’s disappearance. In order to save his sibling, the protagonist has to “team up with shady characters, face down spirits of legend,” and make decisions that impact the story’s outcome.

Official list of features is as follows:

Creeping Horrors, Familiar Settings – While its predecessor, Death Mark, found its spirits in distinct, horrifying locales, NG weaves fear seamlessly into the mundane. Face down monsters in quiet residential streets, neighborhood parks, and even the protagonist’s own home. Be careful—terror lurks behind every corner.

More Than A Visual Novel – NG offers an immersive and exciting gameplay experience, in which players must make decisions at key momentsin order to survive. Players are offered a "Judge System," which allows them to respond to each event with a spectrum of disparate reactions.

Search for Clues – Use a flashlight to examine each location in order to solve the game's terrifying mystery. Watch out! You may unearth more than you've bargained for.

Beautiful But Deadly – The game features gorgeous illustrations from artist Fumiya Sumio, who makes the terror in each character's face impossible to miss and renders horrifying spirits with stunning detail.

NG will be available both physically and digitally on the PS4, and digitally on the PS Vita. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]