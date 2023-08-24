Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Release Date Shifted to 2024

Aksys Games has announced that Experience Inc’s Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, the third entry in the highly acclaimed Spirit Hunter visual novel series is coming in late February 2024 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game, which released in Japan at the end of 2022, has previously been tentatively put down for a 2023 launch in the West, but that’s nudged on a little bit now we draw closer to the year’s end.

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Story Details

In Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Kazuo Yashiki is back in H City to investigate supernatural occurrences at Konoehara Academy. As in previous editions of the game, the developers have drawn on Japanese myths and folklore to create an immersive and nuanced tale of terror. Some old faces return to aid Yashiki in his quest, and a 2D side-scrolling mode offers a new way to explore locations. Be ready, for when a spirit does attack, crucial mistakes mean certain death.

An exclusive original soundtrack CD of 14 tracks was also announced and will be available through the North American Aksys Online Store.

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark and Spirit Hunter: NG were both on the end of high praise from critics, and fans of the games have been eagerly awaiting the Western release of this third entry.