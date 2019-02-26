Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry Might Slip Onto PS4 Soon

Leisure Suit Larry could be lurking around on the PS4 quite soon, if the German ratings board is to be believed.

Previously released on PC last year, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry has been audited by the USK (the German Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body that provides ratings to games, similar to the ESRB in North America) with an age rating of 16 for both PS4 and Switch. No announcement has been given by the publisher Assemble Entertainment.

Wet Dreams Don’t Dry brings the smoozer into the 21st century from 1987, and with that, the discovery of smart phones. Larry uses dating apps and social media to find a way to date Faith, an assistant at the technological powerhouse company Prune. Hubba hubba.

The game is touted by the developer as a non-linear point-and-click adventure, which has the player use the Timber app in an attempt to date women (and improve your score on the platform) and solve puzzles along the way. Over 30 hand drawn locations and characters are in Wet Dreams Don’t Dry.

Leisure Suit Larry’s first game was The Land of the Lounge Lizards on the PC and published by Sierra in 1987. Ever since then, there have been nine games in the series. Only the two Larry Lovage games (Magna Cum Laude and Box Office Bust) have been released on PlayStation platforms (PS2 and PS3 respectively). Wet Dreams Don’t Dry was originally released on PC in November 2018. As is typical of the series, the latest game is filled with raunchy content and imagery. The USK listing doesn’t give any specifics on what is included in the rumored PS4 release.

No small talk has been given about a PS4 release for Leisure Suit Larry’s latest adventure yet.

[Source: USK]