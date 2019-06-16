This week’s PS4 new releases has a little bit for everyone. Citizens of Space, which is the follow up to the successful Citizens of Earth. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, the digital release of Judgment, and everyone’s favorite Larry, Leisure Suit Larry – West Dreams Don’t Dry. The Vita gets a single release and the VR gets a whopping five releases this week.
All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted
Please check out the full list of releases below.
PS4 New Releases
- Another Sight Extended (Digital) – Out 6/19
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Digital, Retail)
- Bring Them Home (Digital) – Out 6/21
- Citizens of Space (Digital)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (Digital) – Out 6/20 (Retail) – Out 6/21
- Crystal Crisis (Digital)
- Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Digital, Cross-Buy)
- Judgment (Digital) – Out 6/21
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Digital) – Out 6/19
- Luna (Digital)
- Underworld Ascendant (Digital) – Out 6/20
PS Vita New Releases
- Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Digital, Cross-Buy)