This week’s PS4 new releases has a little bit for everyone. Citizens of Space, which is the follow up to the successful Citizens of Earth. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, the digital release of Judgment, and everyone’s favorite Larry, Leisure Suit Larry – West Dreams Don’t Dry. The Vita gets a single release and the VR gets a whopping five releases this week.

All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

Another Sight Extended (Digital) – Out 6/19

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Digital, Retail)

Bring Them Home (Digital) – Out 6/21

Citizens of Space (Digital)

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (Digital) – Out 6/20 (Retail) – Out 6/21

Crystal Crisis (Digital)

Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Digital, Cross-Buy)

Judgment (Digital) – Out 6/21

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Digital) – Out 6/19

Luna (Digital)

Underworld Ascendant (Digital) – Out 6/20

PS Vita New Releases

Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Digital, Cross-Buy)

PSVR New Releases