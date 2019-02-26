What Is Supermassive Games’ House of Ashes?

A new trademark from Supermassive Games has recently surfaced. Presently, it’s unknown what the trademark, termed “House of Ashes,” relates to. However, the name may be in reference to a still unannounced title in the studio’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will serve as the anthology’s first release. Currently, other parts of the anthology lack official titles. As such, “House of Ashes” could potentially be either one of them.

Still, there exists yet another possibility worthy of consideration. During an interview in late 2018, a Supermassive Executive Producer, Pete Samuels, revealed the studio is “working on several unannounced PlayStation exclusives.” Obviously, Samuels was not able to divulge what these projects include. Given the range of works Supermassive has produced for PlayStation platforms, the secret projects could be anything. Hopes are high that a sequel of some sort to Until Dawn is in development. But more PlayStation VR titles may be in the works. Might the same be true for another PlayLink game, like Hidden Agenda? Any one possibility could feature “House of Ashes” as a title.

Hopefully, more details about the mysterious trademark and Supermassive’s PlayStation exclusives are near. With Man of Medan set to launch sometime this year, the studio may be ready to talk more openly about its other projects soon.

The Dark Pictures Anthology’s first outing, Man of Medan, does not have a solid release date. However, the title is expected to come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in 2019.

[Source: WIPO (1), (2) via Gematsu]