Supermassive Games Has ‘Several Unannounced PlayStation Exclusives’ in Development

In a recent interview with 4PDA, Supermassive Games Executive Producer Pete Samuels discussed the company’s relationship with Sony, as well as its continuing mission to bring quality PlayStation exclusives, despite their upcoming title Man of Medan of The Dark Pictures Anthology being available on multiple platforms.

Here’s what Samuels had to say when asked about releasing Sony exclusives:

Well, our relationship with Sony is still excellent. We are working on several unannounced PlayStation exclusives. True, it is impossible to talk about them in detail. In general, I really wanted to present our work to the widest possible audience. That is, The Dark Pictures needs to be released on several platforms.

Although the studio was confirmed to be working on three stories for The Dark Pictures Anthology, Samuels doesn’t want people to assume that three separate games are coming their way. There will be three chapters to the first part of The Dark Pictures Anthology, with plans currently in development for a fourth and fifth. “There are a lot of episodes,” Samuels says. Supermassive Games has identified 39 sub-genres of horror, giving the studio an eclectic source of inspiration to choose from when implementing new ideas for each chapter.

Supermassive is working hard to build an anthology, but the games won’t share a universe due to the player choices that can craft individual stories within their games. We talked to them a little bit about why they chose this particular format to tell this trio of stories. While it might not be a shared universe, Supermassive has said that they aim to scare players over and over with these games.

It’ll be very interesting to see where the studio takes these particular genres of horror in The Dark Pictures Anthology when its first episode releases sometime in 2019. But what about the PlayStation exclusives in development? Are you hoping to see a sequel for a previous title or something different? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: 4PDA]