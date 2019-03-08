The mech brawler Override: Mech City Brawl has added a new fighter, Bellona, as its third piece of DLC. She is part of the Super Charged Mega Edition of Override: Mech City Brawl or $3.99 separately.

Bellona is inspired by Roman gladiators, as a sword and a shield are her weapons of choice. She also comes outfitted with piercing blades that spin around her and slice up the competition. Her ultimate has her call down lightning to strike her enemies. This character is designed with a focus on keeping enemies at a distance and then striking, rather than acting as a close quarters, all-out brawler.

Here’s a video showing her off.



The last two characters that were released are Stardust, a unicorn-inspired character, and Maestro, a robot with a musical theme. Stardust is focused on aerial combat, with a the move set that includes projectiles shaped like stars and a drill as a horn. Maestro regenerates its special meter with music. It is capable of summoning red, yellow, and blue projectiles that can affect the opposing robot in different ways by doing things like dealing damage, slowing them down, or making them overheating.

Our reviewer Lucas White wasn’t too impressed with the game, despite his nostalgia for arena brawlers like this. He said, “Override: Mech City Brawl has high aims, but feels a bit clumsy in its execution. It wants to be both a big arena fighter with giant robots and destructible buildings, but it also has designs for real competition.”

Override: Mech City Brawl originally released in October 2018. It is available for $29.99. You can get the Super Charged Mega Edition for $39.99, which comes with four mechs, 16 exclusive skins, and instant access to 12 legendary skins that are usually unlocked by playing through the game.