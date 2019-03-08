Everybody’s working for the weekend flash sale happening on the European PlayStation Store. Even if you don’t live in the EU, you can always make an EU account on your PlayStation 4. For direction on how to do this, be sure to consult our guide How to Create a PSN Account in Different Regions.

With a few exceptions, most of the games included in this flash sale are different bundles of the same base game. Call of Duty Black Ops III, Ride 3, and Destiny 2 dominate this weekend’s offerings.

If you’re looking for something particularly punishing and are late to the party, Dark Souls Remastered is available. You can get a very different kind of Metal Gear experience with Metal Gear Survive, pick a fight in Injustice 2, or pour hours into Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition.

Below is a list of all the games on sale at the EU PlayStation Store.

Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition £19.99 (£54.99)

Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe £34.99 (£79.99)

Destiny 2: Forsaken £17.99 (£34.99)

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection £44.99 (£89.99)

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition £44.99 (£69.99)

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection £29.99 (£54.99)

Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass £39.99 (£59.99)

Dark Souls Remastered £21.99 (£34.99)

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise £24.99 (£44.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition £19.99 (£47.99)

Metal Gear Survive £15.99 (£34.99)

Ride 3 £24.99 (£49.99)

Ride 3 – Gold Edition £34.99 (£74.99)

Ride 3 – Season Pass £15.99 (£32.99)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition £21.99 (£34.99)

[Source: Push Square]