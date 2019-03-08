As the release of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice approaches, we’ve gotten a lot of new information that helps uncovering some mysteries surrounding the game. We recently got our hands on it and it, feels both familiar and fresh, giving us a different take on the action games FromSoftware normally delivers. With that, a Reddit user has seemingly leaked the trophy list, and it looks a lot like the SoulsBorne trophy lists we’re used to.
According to the leak, there are only 34 trophies in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with 4 Gold, 11 Silver, 18 Bronze, and one Platinum. There are many trophies for defeating various bosses, upgrading your tools, acquiring all skills, and traveling to all areas. Seems quite standard, but surely, the Platinum will be tough to obtain.
Here’s the list below and as always, minor spoilers ahead:
Platinum – Sekiro – All trophies have been unlocked.
Gold – Man Without Equal – Defeated all bosses
Gold – Ashina Traveler – Traveled to all areas of the game
Gold – Master of the Prosthetic – Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit
Gold – Height of Technique – Acquired all skills
Silver – All Prosthetic Tools – Acquired all Prosthetic Tools
Silver – All Ninjutsu Techniques – Acquired all Ninjutsu Techniques
Silver – Peak Physical Strength – Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit
Silver – Ultimate Healing Gourd – Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd”
Silver – Immortal Severance – Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending
Silver – Purification – Attained the “Purification” ending
Silver – Dragon’s Homecoming – Attained the “Return” ending
Silver – Shura – Attained the “Shura” ending
Silver – Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina”
Silver – Master of the Arts – Grasped the inner mysteries of any combat style
Silver – Lazuline Upgrade – Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit
Bronze – Revered Blade – Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro
Bronze – Shinobi Prosthetic – Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic
Bronze – Memorial Mob – Encountered the Memorial Mob
Bronze – Resurrection – Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time
Bronze – Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa – Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa”
Bronze – The Phantom Lady Butterfly – Defeated “Lady Butterfly”
Bronze – Genichiro Ashina – Defeated “Genichiro Ashina”
Bronze – Guardian Ape – Defeated the “Guardian Ape”
Bronze – Guardian Ape Immortality Severed – Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying
Bronze – Folding Screen Monkeys – Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys
Bronze – Great Shinobi – Owl – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl”
Bronze – Father Surpassed – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate
Bronze – Corrupted Monk – Defeated the “Corrupted Monk”
Bronze – Gracious Gift of Tears – Defeated the “Divine Dragon” and obtained the “Divine Dragon’s Tears”
Bronze – Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Isshin Ashina”
Bronze – Demon of Hatred – Defeated the “Demon of Hatred”
Bronze – Great Serpent – Defeated the “Great Serpent”.
Bronze – Great Colored Car – Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.
Does this list seem difficult to you? Will you be going for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!
[Source: Reddit]