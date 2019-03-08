As the release of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice approaches, we’ve gotten a lot of new information that helps uncovering some mysteries surrounding the game. We recently got our hands on it and it, feels both familiar and fresh, giving us a different take on the action games FromSoftware normally delivers. With that, a Reddit user has seemingly leaked the trophy list, and it looks a lot like the SoulsBorne trophy lists we’re used to.

According to the leak, there are only 34 trophies in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with 4 Gold, 11 Silver, 18 Bronze, and one Platinum. There are many trophies for defeating various bosses, upgrading your tools, acquiring all skills, and traveling to all areas. Seems quite standard, but surely, the Platinum will be tough to obtain.

Here’s the list below and as always, minor spoilers ahead:

Platinum – Sekiro – All trophies have been unlocked. Gold – Man Without Equal – Defeated all bosses Gold – Ashina Traveler – Traveled to all areas of the game Gold – Master of the Prosthetic – Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit Gold – Height of Technique – Acquired all skills Silver – All Prosthetic Tools – Acquired all Prosthetic Tools Silver – All Ninjutsu Techniques – Acquired all Ninjutsu Techniques Silver – Peak Physical Strength – Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit Silver – Ultimate Healing Gourd – Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd” Silver – Immortal Severance – Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending Silver – Purification – Attained the “Purification” ending Silver – Dragon’s Homecoming – Attained the “Return” ending Silver – Shura – Attained the “Shura” ending Silver – Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina” Silver – Master of the Arts – Grasped the inner mysteries of any combat style Silver – Lazuline Upgrade – Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit Bronze – Revered Blade – Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro Bronze – Shinobi Prosthetic – Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic Bronze – Memorial Mob – Encountered the Memorial Mob Bronze – Resurrection – Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time Bronze – Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa – Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa” Bronze – The Phantom Lady Butterfly – Defeated “Lady Butterfly” Bronze – Genichiro Ashina – Defeated “Genichiro Ashina” Bronze – Guardian Ape – Defeated the “Guardian Ape” Bronze – Guardian Ape Immortality Severed – Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying Bronze – Folding Screen Monkeys – Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys Bronze – Great Shinobi – Owl – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” Bronze – Father Surpassed – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate Bronze – Corrupted Monk – Defeated the “Corrupted Monk” Bronze – Gracious Gift of Tears – Defeated the “Divine Dragon” and obtained the “Divine Dragon’s Tears” Bronze – Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Isshin Ashina” Bronze – Demon of Hatred – Defeated the “Demon of Hatred” Bronze – Great Serpent – Defeated the “Great Serpent”. Bronze – Great Colored Car – Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.

Does this list seem difficult to you? Will you be going for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]