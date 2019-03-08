PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Trophy List Hints at Its Multiple Endings

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Trophy List
As the release of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice approaches, we’ve gotten a lot of new information that helps uncovering some mysteries surrounding the game. We recently got our hands on it and it, feels both familiar and fresh, giving us a different take on the action games FromSoftware normally delivers. With that, a Reddit user has seemingly leaked the trophy list, and it looks a lot like the SoulsBorne trophy lists we’re used to.

According to the leak, there are only 34 trophies in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with 4 Gold, 11 Silver, 18 Bronze, and one Platinum. There are many trophies for defeating various bosses, upgrading your tools, acquiring all skills, and traveling to all areas. Seems quite standard, but surely, the Platinum will be tough to obtain.

Here’s the list below and as always, minor spoilers ahead:

Platinum – Sekiro – All trophies have been unlocked.

Gold – Man Without Equal – Defeated all bosses

Gold – Ashina Traveler – Traveled to all areas of the game

Gold – Master of the Prosthetic – Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit

Gold – Height of Technique – Acquired all skills

Silver – All Prosthetic Tools – Acquired all Prosthetic Tools

Silver – All Ninjutsu Techniques – Acquired all Ninjutsu Techniques

Silver – Peak Physical Strength – Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit

Silver – Ultimate Healing Gourd – Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd”

Silver – Immortal Severance – Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending

Silver – Purification – Attained the “Purification” ending

Silver – Dragon’s Homecoming – Attained the “Return” ending

Silver – Shura – Attained the “Shura” ending

Silver – Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina”

Silver – Master of the Arts – Grasped the inner mysteries of any combat style

Silver – Lazuline Upgrade – Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit

Bronze – Revered Blade – Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro

Bronze – Shinobi Prosthetic – Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic

Bronze – Memorial Mob – Encountered the Memorial Mob

Bronze – Resurrection – Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time

Bronze – Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa – Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa”

Bronze – The Phantom Lady Butterfly – Defeated “Lady Butterfly”

Bronze – Genichiro Ashina – Defeated “Genichiro Ashina”

Bronze – Guardian Ape – Defeated the “Guardian Ape”

Bronze – Guardian Ape Immortality Severed – Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying

Bronze – Folding Screen Monkeys – Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys

Bronze – Great Shinobi – Owl – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl”

Bronze – Father Surpassed – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate

Bronze – Corrupted Monk – Defeated the “Corrupted Monk”

Bronze – Gracious Gift of Tears – Defeated the “Divine Dragon” and obtained the “Divine Dragon’s Tears”

Bronze – Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Isshin Ashina”

Bronze – Demon of Hatred – Defeated the “Demon of Hatred”

Bronze – Great Serpent – Defeated the “Great Serpent”.

Bronze – Great Colored Car – Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.

Does this list seem difficult to you? Will you be going for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]