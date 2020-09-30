With a few days to go before launch, the complete trophy list for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is live online. There are 52 trophies in total, including one Platinum, two Gold, nine Silver, and 40 Bronze. Much of the list doesn’t seem too bad, but there are a few trophies that could make the Platinum quite challenging to earn. For instance, players will need to 100% the game to “Watch the 100% bonus ending.” In addition, there’s a trophy for watching a similar “bonus ending” attached to completing the title on 106%. Suffice it to say, fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Crash Bandicoot 4’s full trophy list is as follows, courtesy of Exophase.com:

Master Marsupial : Get EVERY Trophy — Platinum

: Beat any boss in N. Verted mode — Bronze Backwards & Forwards : Complete ALL levels in N. Verted mode — Silver

: Beat a level in N. Verted mode — Bronze Taking the Side Road : Complete a Bonus Path — Bronze

: Complete all Timelines — Silver Putting Things in Perspective : Complete any Timeline — Bronze

: Play a game of Checkpoint Race — Bronze Settle the Score : Play a game of Crate Combo — Bronze

: Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex… again — Gold The Fourth Time : Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex — Bronze

: Defeat N. Brio — Bronze Beaten With His Own Drum : Defeat N. Gin and his Weapon of Mass Percussion — Bronze

: Defeat the Doctors N. Tropy — Silver Overachiever : Watch the 100% bonus ending — Silver

: Watch the 106% bonus ending — Gold Sapphire-er Acquirer : Find the Hidden Blue Gem — Bronze

: Earn half of the Clear Gems — Bronze King of Bling : Earn ALL of the Clear Gems — Silver

: Earn ALL N. Verted Gems — Silver Emerald Gemerald : Find the hidden Green Gem — Bronze

: Find the hidden Red Gem — Bronze Topaz Pizazz : Find the hidden Yellow Gem — Bronze

: Crouch or slide into a double jump — Bronze Silent Protagonist : Meet ‘Akano — Bronze

: Meet Ika-Ika — Bronze Reality-Shattering Proportions : Meet Lani-Loi — Bronze

: Meet Kupuna-Wa — Bronze No It’s MY TURN : Complete a level with Pass N. Play enabled — Bronze

: Complete a level as Coco — Bronze Sudden But Inevitable : Betrayed! By your worst enemy — Bronze

: Earn any Flashback Relic — Bronze Closing the Experiment Log : Earn ALL of the platinum Flashback Relics — Silver

: Earn ALL N. Sanely Perfect Relics — Silver So-Called Perfectionist : Earn any N. Sanely Perfect Relic — Bronze

: Earn any Time Trial Relic — Bronze Faster Than Sound : Earn ALL of the platinum Time Trail Relics — Silver

: Try on a Skin — Bronze Whoa! : Pull off a Triple Spin — Bronze

: Defeat an enemy Triple Spin — Bronze N. Vincible : Beat a story level without dying — Bronze

: Acquire a Flashback Tape — Bronze Tree Droppings : Find the Source of Bumpa Berries — Bronze

: Scare the cat hiding from a party — Bronze Give ‘Em a Broadside! : Aim and fire! — Bronze

: Do some target practice — Bronze Junkyard Jams : Make music in an unlikely place — Bronze

: Grabbed a bushel of Bumpa — Bronze Silence the Scientist : Shut N. Brio up — Bronze

: Shut N. Gin up — Bronze Hammer it Home : Make some noise! — Bronze

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time speeds onto the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in on October 2nd. Those who preordered a digital copy can play the game’s demo now.

[Source: Exophase]