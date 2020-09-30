With a few days to go before launch, the complete trophy list for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is live online. There are 52 trophies in total, including one Platinum, two Gold, nine Silver, and 40 Bronze. Much of the list doesn’t seem too bad, but there are a few trophies that could make the Platinum quite challenging to earn. For instance, players will need to 100% the game to “Watch the 100% bonus ending.” In addition, there’s a trophy for watching a similar “bonus ending” attached to completing the title on 106%. Suffice it to say, fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into.
Crash Bandicoot 4’s full trophy list is as follows, courtesy of Exophase.com:
- Master Marsupial: Get EVERY Trophy — Platinum
- Beat ‘Em Any Which Way: Beat any boss in N. Verted mode — Bronze
- Backwards & Forwards: Complete ALL levels in N. Verted mode — Silver
- IT’S MESSING WITH MY HEAD, MAN!!!: Beat a level in N. Verted mode — Bronze
- Taking the Side Road: Complete a Bonus Path — Bronze
- The Whole Picture: Complete all Timelines — Silver
- Putting Things in Perspective: Complete any Timeline — Bronze
- Fleet of Feet: Play a game of Checkpoint Race — Bronze
- Settle the Score: Play a game of Crate Combo — Bronze
- What Has Been, Will Be Again: Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex… again — Gold
- The Fourth Time: Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex — Bronze
- Master Mixologist: Defeat N. Brio — Bronze
- Beaten With His Own Drum: Defeat N. Gin and his Weapon of Mass Percussion — Bronze
- Twinsanity: Defeat the Doctors N. Tropy — Silver
- Overachiever: Watch the 100% bonus ending — Silver
- OVER-Overachiever: Watch the 106% bonus ending — Gold
- Sapphire-er Acquirer: Find the Hidden Blue Gem — Bronze
- Like a Rhinestone Bandicoot: Earn half of the Clear Gems — Bronze
- King of Bling: Earn ALL of the Clear Gems — Silver
- gnilB fo gniK: Earn ALL N. Verted Gems — Silver
- Emerald Gemerald: Find the hidden Green Gem — Bronze
- Ruby Red: Find the hidden Red Gem — Bronze
- Topaz Pizazz: Find the hidden Yellow Gem — Bronze
- Altitude Sickness: Crouch or slide into a double jump — Bronze
- Silent Protagonist: Meet ‘Akano — Bronze
- Ups & Downs: Meet Ika-Ika — Bronze
- Reality-Shattering Proportions: Meet Lani-Loi — Bronze
- I Can See Through Time: Meet Kupuna-Wa — Bronze
- No It’s MY TURN: Complete a level with Pass N. Play enabled — Bronze
- Ladies First: Complete a level as Coco — Bronze
- Sudden But Inevitable: Betrayed! By your worst enemy — Bronze
- Model Test Subject: Earn any Flashback Relic — Bronze
- Closing the Experiment Log: Earn ALL of the platinum Flashback Relics — Silver
- Perfectionist: Earn ALL N. Sanely Perfect Relics — Silver
- So-Called Perfectionist: Earn any N. Sanely Perfect Relic — Bronze
- Faster Than a Tortoise: Earn any Time Trial Relic — Bronze
- Faster Than Sound: Earn ALL of the platinum Time Trail Relics — Silver
- All Gussied Up: Try on a Skin — Bronze
- Whoa!: Pull off a Triple Spin — Bronze
- Showoff: Defeat an enemy Triple Spin — Bronze
- N. Vincible: Beat a story level without dying — Bronze
- A/V Club Founder: Acquire a Flashback Tape — Bronze
- Tree Droppings: Find the Source of Bumpa Berries — Bronze
- Here Kitty Kitty: Scare the cat hiding from a party — Bronze
- Give ‘Em a Broadside!: Aim and fire! — Bronze
- Bad Signs: Do some target practice — Bronze
- Junkyard Jams: Make music in an unlikely place — Bronze
- WOAH YEAH!: Grabbed a bushel of Bumpa — Bronze
- Silence the Scientist: Shut N. Brio up — Bronze
- Megaphoning It In: Shut N. Gin up — Bronze
- Hammer it Home: Make some noise! — Bronze
- Channel Surfer: Spend some time surfin’ the waves — Bronze
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time speeds onto the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in on October 2nd. Those who preordered a digital copy can play the game’s demo now.
