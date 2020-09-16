As previously promised, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo is now available for all who preorder the game digitally on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The demo boasts three levels and two different playable characters. Players can assume the role of Crash himself in the Snow Way Out and Dino Dash levels. Meanwhile, a version of the Snow Way Out level in an alternate timeline will allow players to step into the shoes of Dr. Neo Cortex.

The #Crash4 Demo is LIVE! Play as Dr. Neo Cortex and turn your enemies into things only an evil scientist could think of Pre-Order digitally and get access to the #Crash4 Demo https://t.co/cmaigiWxIY pic.twitter.com/lEFh55aOdI — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) September 16, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4’s demo features a few extras, as well. For instance, fans can get their hands on some of the Quantum Masks. One such extra is the Kupuna-Wa mask, which lets wearers control time. When using Lani-Loli, however, players are able to phase objects in and out of existence. This demo is the same experience we got hands-on with earlier this year, finally letting players see how the Bandicoot is back for themselves.

Since the new game’s announcement this summer, Activision and developer Toys For Bob haven’t been shy about showing it off. And apparently with good reason, too; it looks like a solid next step for the franchise. In addition to leaning into what fans love about the classic Naughty Dog entries, Toys For Bob is adding some new pieces to the puzzle. One example of this is evident in the Flashback Levels. These segments of Crash Bandicoot 4 will see players rewind to the 1990s, prior to the events of the first game.

Better still, Crash’s old flame Tawna is returning as a playable character. She’ll appear in the “Tawnaverse,” where she exists as the hero of her own story where Crash and Coco vanished instead of her. A lengthy gameplay reveal of Tawna in action hit the web just last week.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time spins onto the PS4 and Xbox One on October 2nd.