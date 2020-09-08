Players who preorder a digital copy of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time are in for a treat next week. Come September 16th, Activision and Toys For Bob will unleash a demo for digital preorders on PS4 and Xbox One. Fans can expect to get their hands on two different levels in the demo. In addition, Crash and Neo Cortex will serve as the demo’s playable characters. This particular trial will remain active until Crash Bandicoot 4’s release in early October.

The two levels and two playable characters are all well and good, but the demo is set to feature some extras, too. Most notably, players will get to experiment with a few of the Quantum Masks. Kupuna-Wa, for example, allows users to control time. Meanwhile, Lani-Loi unlocks the power to “phase objects in and out of existence.”

That’s not all the exciting Crash Bandicoot news making the rounds today, either. Just this morning, PlayStation Underground unleashed a 14-minute gameplay video of Tawna in action. Tawna hasn’t been seen since the original trilogy’s first entry, wherein she debuted as Crash’s girlfriend at the time. She’s making a triumphant return in Crash Bandicoot 4, though, appearing in a dimension known as the “Tawnaverse.” Apparently, it’s in this dimension where the former damsel in distress represents the hero of her own story.

Get a good look at what Tawna will bring to the table in the following gameplay video:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch digitally and at retail on October 2nd for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Though rumors suggest next-gen iterations are in the works, Activision and Toys For Bob have yet to corroborate as much.

[Source: Activision, PlayStation Blog]