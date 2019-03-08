With the official launch only one week away, that means that The Division 2 preloading is starting now, and players who bought special editions of the game can start playing as early as Tuesday, March 12. Ubisoft revealed the global launch timing, for The Division 2, which, similar to Anthem’s launch, will be spread out over the course of a week. Here’s the full schedule for when you can load the game and get to taking back DC.

The Division 2 Early Access (Gold and Ultimate Editions)

Early Access begins on March 12 at midnight local time for your country. For the Americas, local time is Eastern, which means that players in the Pacific timezone can get playing as early as 9 pm on March 11. Full launch for everyone will happen at midnight local time on March 15. Again, this is region based, and the Americas are set to Eastern time. Again this means that some players will have access to the game slightly earlier, depending on your timezone.

The Division 2 Preloading (Digital Only)

Europe: Gold and Ultimate Edition owners can preload now. Standard Edition owners will be able to start their preload on March 11 at 12:01 am local time.

Americas: Gold and Ultimate Edition owners can start preloading March 10 at 12:01 am EST. Standard Edition owners will be able to start their preload on March 13 at 12:01 am EST.

Asia/Japan/Korea: Gold and Ultimate Edition owners can start preloading March 10 at 12:01 am HKT/JST/KST. Standard Edition owners will be able to start their preload on March 13 at 12:01 am HKT/JST/KST.

March 12 is the earliest that the servers are active to play the game. If you happen to have access to the game prior to this date, you will not be able to play until the servers are live on March 12.

The Division 2’s early launch is not nearly as confusing as Anthem’s was, mainly because it is platform agnostic and doesn’t require subscriptions to services only available on certain platforms. If you get the premium editions of the game, you’ll have the ability to start playing on March 12. If not, you’ll jump into the game with everyone else when it fully launches on March 15.

