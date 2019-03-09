As Anthem‘s newest update is beginning to roll out, Electronic Arts has shared a list of patch notes, which reveal that the game’s respawn restrictions have been removed and some changes have been made to its loot system.

Full patch notes for update 1.0.3 are as follows:

Audio Improvements – Fixed a number of issues that could cause audio to drop out

Improved stability for all platforms – this includes fixes for a number of issues that were causing crashes or connection problems

Loot Changes – Common (white) and Uncommon (green) drops will no longer appear for players that are level 30.

Respawn restrictions have been removed – Respawn timers are now based on the activity a player is in. Crit-Path, Agent Missions and other non-end game missions now have a respawn timer of 10 seconds. Strongholds, Legendary Contracts, and other end game missions now have a respawn timer of 30 seconds. The respawn timer Freeplay remains unchanged.

Fixed a number of issues that were blocking players from accessing the Forge

All missions should now properly end when all conditions have been met

The inbox now properly displays information on PC (the inbox is found in the newsfeed)

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be unable to interact with NPCs in Fort Tarsis

The vault is no longer accessible from the Forge. This change was made to improve performance

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to hang when entering menus while on an expedition

Titans will no longer respawn on missions after they are defeated. Example: if players defeat 2 out of 3 titans and then wipe on the third, the first two will not reappear when players respawn during a mission

Server shutdown messages should now appear less often

The ability to Quickplay into a Stronghold has been added back to the game

Mouse button 4 is no longer bound to the back button for PC players

Crashes that occurred while selecting certain conversation options when interacting with an NPC have been fixed

Players should no longer get stuck at the end of the “Tomb of General Tarsis” mission

Players should now run into less issues during Quickplay missions. Additional improvements to Quickplay will be coming in future updates

Players should no longer get stuck behind fogwalls on missions or in strongholds as often

Players should now receive credit for the “There Be Giants” challenge when they are downed and when the event is active

Improved the audio when defeating creatures to provide better feedback

Changed wording for server shutdown messaging to better indicate that it is just the players server shutting down, not the entire game server

Players may now launch an expedition from anywhere within the launch bay and Fort Tarsis.

PS4 led lights will now change based on the javelin being used

It should now be harder for players to get stun locked by certain enemy compositions

The values on max flight time inscriptions have been increased

The appearance of the N7 vinyl on Legion of Dawn armor has been improved

Haluk will now properly face players during certain dialogue scenes