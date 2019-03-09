This week’s PS4 new releases is full of heavy hitting games, sure to keep gamers busy. Whether you are looking forward to the second installment of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, a new adventure with Luffy and his crew in One Piece World Seeker, or a free ride in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, there is something for everyone this time around. Things on the PlayStation Vita are silent this week and the PSVR receives two new games.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

The Arcslinger (Digital) – Out 3/13

The Wizards: Enhanced Edition (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.