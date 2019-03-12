With Mortal Kombat 11 set to release in just over a month, details about post-launch DLC are bound to surface soon. Until that time comes, however, NetherRealm Studios is merely teasing what fans can expect. For one, a number of features are planned to go live shortly after the new Mortal Kombat entry hits store shelves.

Studio Head Shaun Himmerick teased the news during an interview with Official Xbox Magazine for its April 2019 issue. He told the publication the following,

I sometimes forget everything we’ve already announced, but I know I can say this. Yes, because we plan to keep adding to the game and supporting the game well after launch. The features planned to be added to the game even in the first couple months are pretty awesome. There is more coming.

These features could ultimately amount to anything. This especially holds true since, historically, Mortal Kombat is known for resurrecting old features and debuting new ones across each entry. Hopefully, Living Towers and mini-games such as Test Your Luck make their return.

In the OXM interview, Himmerick also briefly touched on the returning Krypt. He wouldn’t go into too much detail; yet, he did say that things will be a little different this time around. He noted, “Yes, there will be a Krypt! You can expect it to be fun. I don’t want to oversell it, for sure, but I think it’ll be a nice surprise to the players when they see the direction the Krypt has taken in this game.” When more details on this front will surface remains to be seen.

'Pretty Awesome' Post-Launch Mortal Kombat 11 Features teased WATCH GALLERY

Mortal Kombat 11’s closed beta will run from March 28th to March 31st for people who committed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One preorders. The full game is scheduled to launch on April 23rd for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Official Xbox Magazine via Wccftech]