According to Ryokutya2089, there are reports of a new Digimon-related announcement coming soon in the July 2019 issue of V-Jump, a Japanese manga magazine that also focuses on video games. In the magazine, there is a “Digimon Corner.” It noted that “something big is happening” in the next month’s issue. Many are speculating this could be an update on Digimon Survive, a strategy RPG that was announced in July 2018’s issue of V-Jump.

It could also be an additional game that’s being announced, altogether, like a new Digimon Cyber Sleuth game. There aren’t many details about it at this time. Since it doesn’t outright say the announcement is pertaining to video games, it could be something entirely different, as well. But from the looks of things, the community is really hoping this is an update for Digimon Survive, so we’re hoping that’s what it turns out to be.

From what we do know about Digimon Survive, player-choice will play a large role, allowing for multiple paths across various playthroughs. There will be different endings and the opportunity to influence the Digivolution process. Characters can die, based on decisions that are made. That’s pretty much all that has been revealed, so it’ll be great to get an update on it, since fans are clamoring for more.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for the July 2019 edition of V-Jump, which will have more information to report.

What would you like to see? An update on Digimon Survive? Would you prefer a new game entirely? Let us know!

[Source: Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu]