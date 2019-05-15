A new community transmission has released for Star Wars Battlefront 2 detailing the upcoming changes that will arrive for the game’s Heroes vs. Villains mode later this month. DICE has been receiving a ton of community feedback for Battlefront 2 lately, and it would appear that they are listening to it. Fans (including me) had been voicing concerns for quite some time that the HvV mode was unbalanced. The mode in its current state encourages players to gang up on the target, making life difficult for anyone unlucky enough to be chosen. The goal of these new changes is to fix this problem, and ultimately, to make HvV as enjoyable as possible.

DICE has completely reworked the targeting system for HvV in this month’s Battlefront 2 update. With the new system in place, a point will be added to your team’s total elimination score any time you eliminate an opponent. The mode will no longer end once a team reaches 10 points. Ater the update, the first team to reach 25 eliminations within an HvV game will win the match. This should prevent people from ganging up on a particular target, stealing an easy victory in the process.

The most recent Star Wars Battlefront 2 patch focused on further fixing the game’s Heroes and Villains. Anakin Skywalker received yet another nerf, bringing him more in line with the rest of the Heroes and Villains in the game. Count Dooku’s Expose Weakness ability had a bug where the ability would have no cooldown if activated while dodging, which was fixed. A bug which wouldn’t allow Darth Maul to block when affected by Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick ability was fixed as well. Finally, a glitch that allowed Bossk to kill heroes in one hit if a player zoomed out right before his weapon was fully charged also saw a fix.

[Source: Electronic Arts]