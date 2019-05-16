PQube Games has officially announced that Dusk Diver, from JFI Games, will be release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in fall 2019. The game is an action RPG, so it will focus heavily on combat, and is set within Taipei’s Ximending district.

When a dimensional rift opens up bringing together gods, phantoms, and humans, headstrong high school girl Yang Yumo must rise to the occasion to protect the neighborhood. Yumo will fight alongside guardians using the game’s unique combat system, and players can upgrade her abilities by immersing themselves in the world. You can enter stores, interact with various personalities, take a tour of the Ximending district’s bustling streets, and even enjoy some of the local cuisine.

Check out the announcement trailer for Dusk Diver!

Preorder details are scarce at the moment, as no official retailers or details have been announced yet, but PQube’s website says that more information about retailers and the game in general will be released soon. For those who absolutely can’t wait to get their hands on more details about the game, you can sign up for email updates to receive this information the moment it is made available.

You may remember JFI Games most recent project, Bound Strike for iOS and Android devices, which released in July 2018. The game made use of augmented reality for the core of its gameplay, which centered around area occupation. The player could partake in battles out in the real world, summoning their characters to occupy an area as they passed through locations. The winner would be the player who has the most area occupied at the end of the battle.

