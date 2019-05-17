Code Vein Closed Network Test Dates Announced

Bandai Namco’s closed network test for Code Vein, has officially received its dates and times. It was previously announced that the test would arrive in May 2019, but now Bandai Namco has clarified exactly when players can get their hands on the trial. On May 30, 2019 at 8 pm PT/10 pm CT/11 pm ET in North America, players will be able to jump in and play the game for the first time. Due to time zones, this means people in Europe will have the closed network test begin on May 31, 2019 at 4 am BST/5 am CEST. The test will run until June 3, 2019 at 12 am PT/2 am CT/ 3 am ET/8 am BST/9 am CEST. Make sure to try it out if you signed up and were picked!

If you are unfamiliar with Code Vein, it is an action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic vampire setting where characters can gain supernatural abilities from the consumption of blood. The game’s combat system is very similar to that of Dark Souls, seeing players manage stamina while they dodge their enemies’ attacks.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners who signed up via email on either the North American or European website will receive an email confirming they have been selected for the closed network test. They then can make a character and explore a co-op dungeon.

Lately Bandai Namco has been in the news due to the fact that the highly popular Tales of series is still going strong when it comes to sales figures. It was recently announced that the series has reached yet another milestone with over 20 million copies sold worldwide. To celebrate this feat, Bandai Namco shared an illustration from artist, Minoru Iwamoto, which fans can download as a wallpaper.

[Source: Siliconera]