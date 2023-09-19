Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test Date & Feng Trailer Revealed

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer revealing when the Tekken 8 closed beta test will take place as well as the addition of Feng Wei.

When is the Tekken 8 closed beta test?

Fans can now register for the closed beta on the official site, with an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription not being needed to participate. The beta will feature 19 characters and a variety of stages. The Tekken 8 closed beta test schedule is as follows:

October 11th at 12:00 a.m. PT – Registration ends.

October 18th at 12:00 a.m. PT – Selected testers will be notified and provided codes to redeem.

October 20th 1:00 a.m. PT – Closed Beta Testing starts.

October 21st 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. PT – Closed Beta Test downtime for server maintenance.

October 23rd 12:00 a.m. PT – Closed Beta Testing ends.

Check out the new Tekken 8 trailer on YouTube below:

Tekken 8 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 26, 2024. The game features a variety of memorable returning characters like Jin, Kazuya, Jun, and Paul alongside new characters like Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo and Jack-8. The most recent closed network test took place this past June.