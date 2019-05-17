The latest Days Gone update, Patch 1.08, is now live and addresses a number of issues. Chief among the problems being tackled are those concerning progression-related bugs and audio troubles. In a post on the game’s official subreddit, developer Bend Studio outlined exactly what players should expect when booting up Days Gone after Patch 1.08.

See the notes for Days Gone Patch 1.08 listed below.

Progression Issues:

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t be able to save, fast travel, or pause after triggering the cinematic to “I’ve Had Better Days.”

Fixed the issue that prevented players from completing ”Afraid of a Little Competition?” Players may need to move as far back to where the Bounty Collector Merchant resides and return to the mission objective to trigger the cinematic.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to complete “Searching For Lisa”. Players that were impacted will now see the Mission Complete screen.

General Fixes:

Overall improvements have been made to streaming and performance.

Audio desync issue during cinematics have been resolved.

Auto-save function will now save the correct number of saves to your save cloud account. With this update, we did not delete any of your current auto-saves. You can go into (Settings) > [Application Saved Data Management] > [Auto-Upload] to manage your auto-saves for Days Gone. The game should no longer crash when attempting to overwrite the oldest auto-save.

Patch updates now retain your Difficulty settings.

Fixed various bugs and miscellaneous crashes.

In the Reddit post, Bend Studio also made note of its plans to “slow down” the amount of patches it releases. The goal is now to release each patch with a much larger number features and fixes. Additionally, the post invites players to continue sharing feedback and discuss any further issues in the Patch 1.08 Reddit thread.

Since its launch, Days Gone has seen update after update go live, all in an attempt to right the wrongs that weren’t addressed before release. It seems many of these troubles rest at the heart of some of the game’s middling review scores. As such, this sparked discussion regarding how early is too early for publishers to hand out review codes to reviewers.

Days Gone is available now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Days Gone Subreddit]