Lords of the Fallen 2 has hit another major roadblock, as it has been revealed that developer Defiant Studios has been dropped from the game’s long and troubled development. CI Games, the company behind the project, will be taking development in-house, though it will be outsourcing some of its development, as well.

In a statement (originally written in Polish), CI Games accused the New York-based developer of “inadequate execution” of a “so-called vertical slice” of Lords of the Fallen 2. Saying “the quality of the work was lowered than expected,” CI Games decided to drop the studio from development.

Defiant Studios, on the other hand, had a different view of the events. Speaking to Eurogamer, founder David Grijns said, “We categorically disagree with the portrayal of Defiant Studios made by CI Games.” However, the studio “cannot expand further on this matter,” due to contractual obligations.

Lords of the Fallen 2’s development has been a rocky one. It was originally announced for release in 2017, though obviously we’re long past that point. It went through a number of obstacles since that point, with the project being a sort of limbo following the departure of its original executive producer. In Summer 2018 it was revealed that Defiant Studios would be taking up development, though news has been silent since then. When Defiant took over development, the project had started over from scratch, so it’s unknown if the same will happen now.

Lords of the Fallen 2 and its status remains a mystery at this moment. The studio has Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, which is also being developed internally, on the horizon. It’s not currently known if CI Games will be working on both projects at the same time, or even if Lords of the Fallen 2 will be delayed even further. No release window has been given at this time.

[Source: Eurogamer]